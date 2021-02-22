Brokerages Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) PT at $19.93

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The AES stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. The AES has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The AES by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in The AES by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The AES by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

