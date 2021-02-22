Brokerages Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) PT at $24.36

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

CC opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the third quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

