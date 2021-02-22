Brokers Issue Forecasts for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

