Brokers Issue Forecasts for SP Plus Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for SP Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $30.76 on Monday. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $710.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SP Plus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SP Plus by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SP Plus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

