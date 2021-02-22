Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stelco Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Stelco in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Stelco has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

