Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860,398 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for 3.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $88,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP opened at $46.20 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.