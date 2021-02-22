Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Brokerages predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $965.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $4.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brunswick by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brunswick by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 151,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BC stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

