BTIG Research Increases Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $91.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.