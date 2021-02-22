Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of SON traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

