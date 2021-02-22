Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,184,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, reaching $123.67. 796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average is $115.70. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -322.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.