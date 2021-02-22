Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 549.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 95.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 9,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $322.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.88. The company has a market capitalization of $306.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.