Buckhead Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.45. 97,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,149,314. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

