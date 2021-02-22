Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,216 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. The Southern accounts for approximately 2.0% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.89. 15,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,812. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

