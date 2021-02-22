Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 811 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RJF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at $584,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $490,017.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,403.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,882 shares of company stock worth $26,163,530. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $118.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

