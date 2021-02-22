Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bunge by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Bunge by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 67,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,478,000 after buying an additional 127,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NYSE BG opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

