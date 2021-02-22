Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.32

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.32 and last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 315197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHD. Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,979.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cactus by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

