Cactus (WHD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. Cactus has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

WHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $62,647.75. Insiders have sold a total of 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

