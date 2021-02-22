Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.22 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.16. 2,063,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,900. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,206.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,858 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.