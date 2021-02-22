Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CDNS traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,300 shares of company stock worth $21,171,858 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

