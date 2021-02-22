Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.77

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.77 and last traded at $84.47, with a volume of 7483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.16.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $2,187,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $44,007,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after buying an additional 200,554 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.