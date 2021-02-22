CaixaBank’s (CAIXY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAIXY. UBS Group cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CaixaBank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CaixaBank stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 298,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

