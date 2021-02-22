Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caleres were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caleres by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 120,183 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Caleres by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 594,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 286,019 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,023,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,381.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $831,330 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $15.45 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $585.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.