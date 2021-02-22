Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 443,759 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 418,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

CAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caleres has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $628.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,381.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $831,330. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,255,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,951 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 424,530 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $4,695,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 749.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 286,019 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

