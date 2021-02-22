California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 23,974 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Avista worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avista by 3,067.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,859,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,505 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Avista by 148.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 439,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 262,283 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avista by 19.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,035,000 after purchasing an additional 260,482 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 285.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117,532 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Avista by 34.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 417,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $38.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

