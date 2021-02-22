California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Equitrans Midstream worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth about $1,175,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.