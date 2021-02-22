California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 211.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KWR. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sidoti began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of KWR opened at $294.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.63 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.02 and a 200-day moving average of $227.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $296.24.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

