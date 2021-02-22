California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,673,000 after buying an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 179,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sidoti began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $294.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.14 and a fifty-two week high of $296.24.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

