California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Silgan worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Silgan by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,969,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,823,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,815,000 after purchasing an additional 77,855 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,398 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 615,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 47.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after buying an additional 228,778 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Silgan stock opened at $38.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

