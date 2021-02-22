California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.95 Million Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,947,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 11,800 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $414,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $105,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 965,142 shares of company stock valued at $41,806,771.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $56.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a PE ratio of -31.48. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

