California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,198 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

UMB Financial stock opened at $80.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $80.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $151,734.00. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $30,794.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at $665,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,292 shares of company stock worth $2,017,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

