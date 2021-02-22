California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 11,966 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,862,000 after buying an additional 903,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 308,179 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 326.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 133,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 68.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100,579 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $106.91 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $126.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of -7.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.17 and its 200-day moving average is $66.70.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

