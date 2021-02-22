California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 34,420 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNET opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

