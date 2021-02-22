Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several brokerages have commented on CALA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 63,668 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

