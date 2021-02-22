Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $31.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $43.04 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $123,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $66,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,510,200 shares of company stock valued at $66,752,334. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $4,013,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

