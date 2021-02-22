Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 82.5% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,859,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 840,427 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $5,301,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 33.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,107,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 276,464 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,111,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,817,000 after buying an additional 267,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,140,000 after buying an additional 194,554 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.41 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

