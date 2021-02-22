Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 106.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NXP opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.