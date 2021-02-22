Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,371,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,353,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 574,153 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 858,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 448,500 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NYMT shares. Maxim Group raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

