Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 30,259 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 102.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Tri Pointe Homes comprises 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,875,000 after buying an additional 729,462 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after purchasing an additional 509,367 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,825,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,145,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 367,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,569,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 217,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,363. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

