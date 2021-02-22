Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 5,414 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,238. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $133.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

