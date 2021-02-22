Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.02. The stock had a trading volume of 102,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,055. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

