Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 0.9% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,358,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,458,000 after buying an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 203,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 77,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Veritas Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

RY stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.97. The company had a trading volume of 47,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,682. The firm has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $87.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.811 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

