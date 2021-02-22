Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 17,591 Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 239.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,431,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 444,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,773. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. TheStreet raised Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.