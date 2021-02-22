Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 38,811 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Schlumberger makes up approximately 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,294,311. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

