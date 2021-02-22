Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 546.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

