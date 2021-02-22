Canaccord Genuity Boosts Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to $5.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.86.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

