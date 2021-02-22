Canaccord Genuity Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$30.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.53.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$29.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.42. The firm has a market cap of C$20.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.42. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

