Canaccord Genuity Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$27.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.53.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$29.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$15.39 billion and a PE ratio of -17.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.13. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06.

Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

