Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$122.00 to C$124.50. The company traded as high as C$115.65 and last traded at C$115.53, with a volume of 520548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$114.76.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.87. The company has a market cap of C$51.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.8500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

