Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target upped by CIBC from $124.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.58.

CM stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $91.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

