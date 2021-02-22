Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$199.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$189.00 to C$199.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$175.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$173.00 to C$198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$193.13.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$179.04 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$67.15 and a one year high of C$183.90. The stock has a market cap of C$10.89 billion and a PE ratio of 14.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$173.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

